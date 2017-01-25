Experienced centre-back Christopher Samba trains with Crystal Palace as he bids to return to English football, according to a number of reports.

Christopher Samba is reportedly on trial at Crystal Palace following his release from Panathinaikos.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Panathinaikos last week, and it is understood that he is training with Palace after being invited by head coach Sam Allardyce, who managed the centre-back at Blackburn Rovers.

According to The Sun, Palace will offer Samba a short-term contract if he proves his fitness this week as Allardyce looks to improve what has been a leaky defence this season.

Samba left English football in 2012 to join Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, before returning to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers in 2013 during what was a disastrous short-term spell.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Congo international represented Dynamo Moscow, before joining Panathinaikos on a free transfer last summer, but he left the Greek club having made just two league appearances.