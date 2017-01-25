New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christoper Samba 'on trial at Crystal Palace'

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Experienced centre-back Christopher Samba trains with Crystal Palace as he bids to return to English football, according to a number of reports.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 15:07 UK

Christopher Samba is reportedly on trial at Crystal Palace following his release from Panathinaikos.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Panathinaikos last week, and it is understood that he is training with Palace after being invited by head coach Sam Allardyce, who managed the centre-back at Blackburn Rovers.

According to The Sun, Palace will offer Samba a short-term contract if he proves his fitness this week as Allardyce looks to improve what has been a leaky defence this season.

Samba left English football in 2012 to join Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, before returning to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers in 2013 during what was a disastrous short-term spell.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Congo international represented Dynamo Moscow, before joining Panathinaikos on a free transfer last summer, but he left the Greek club having made just two league appearances.

Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Palace 'considering £11m M'Vila bid'
>
View our homepages for Christopher Samba, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Christoper Samba 'on trial at Crystal Palace'
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'
 Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace 'considering £11m Yann M'Vila bid'
Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Palace "close" to Van Aanholt capturePalace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?Allardyce unhappy with Coleman winnerKoeman: 'Aggression key to improved form'
Result: Coleman nets late winner for EvertonTeam News: Everton unchanged for Palace tripThree clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Allardyce: 'Jenkinson deal not dead'Palace keen on Spurs left-back Davies?
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version