Patrice Evra moves closer to Marseille switch?

Patrice Evra of Juventus takes on Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Juventus defender Patrice Evra is reportedly flying to France to complete a medical ahead of a potential move to Marseille.
Marseille have reportedly moved closer to securing the signing of Juventus defender Patrice Evra.

The left-back has been linked with a number of clubs during the January transfer window after being told that he can leave the Italian giants, and at one stage it appeared that Crystal Palace were close to signing the French international.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Marseille appear to have won the race to sign the 35-year-old after it was claimed that he was travelling to the club for a medical.

It has been suggested that an 18-month contract is on the table for Evra, who has not featured in Ligue 1 for over a decade.

Evra has made 80 appearances in all competitions since moving to Turin in July 2014.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Evra 'to decide on future this week'
