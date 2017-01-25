Juventus defender Patrice Evra is reportedly flying to France to complete a medical ahead of a potential move to Marseille.

The left-back has been linked with a number of clubs during the January transfer window after being told that he can leave the Italian giants, and at one stage it appeared that Crystal Palace were close to signing the French international.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Marseille appear to have won the race to sign the 35-year-old after it was claimed that he was travelling to the club for a medical.

It has been suggested that an 18-month contract is on the table for Evra, who has not featured in Ligue 1 for over a decade.

Evra has made 80 appearances in all competitions since moving to Turin in July 2014.