Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on loan until the end of the season.

Akpom remained at the Emirates Stadium during the summer in a bid to break into the first team, but he has only featured in the EFL Cup tie with Nottingham Forest.

It has led to the 21-year-old being made available during the January transfer window and according to the Birmingham Mail, Villa are keen on taking the forward to the West Midlands.

If completed, the transfer would see manager Steve Bruce reunited with a player who made 35 appearances for Hull City during their promotion-winning year during the 2014-15 campaign.

After making his Arsenal debut in September 2013, Akpom has only added another three matches to his tally in the Premier League.