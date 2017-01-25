New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa to secure loan deal for Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom?

Chuba Akpom of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Huddersfield Town at KC Stadium on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on loan until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 19:07 UK

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Aston Villa.

Akpom remained at the Emirates Stadium during the summer in a bid to break into the first team, but he has only featured in the EFL Cup tie with Nottingham Forest.

It has led to the 21-year-old being made available during the January transfer window and according to the Birmingham Mail, Villa are keen on taking the forward to the West Midlands.

If completed, the transfer would see manager Steve Bruce reunited with a player who made 35 appearances for Hull City during their promotion-winning year during the 2014-15 campaign.

After making his Arsenal debut in September 2013, Akpom has only added another three matches to his tally in the Premier League.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Read Next:
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender Bree
>
View our homepages for Chuba Akpom, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Chuba Akpom of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Huddersfield Town at KC Stadium on August 8, 2015
Aston Villa to secure loan deal for Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom?
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is pursued by James Milner of Liverpool on August 24, 2015
BT Sport announces Premier League fixtures for March
 Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger facing four-match ban for shoving official?
Wenger 'to quiz Xhaka over allegations'Chelsea to swap Courtois for Morata?Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'Granit Xhaka interviewed by police?Montella: 'Niang might leave Milan'
Arsene Wenger hit with misconduct chargeWilshere 'yet to make decision over future'Arsene Wenger 'facing touchline ban'Ramsey: 'We got what we deserved'Shkodran Mustafi hails fighting spirit
> Arsenal Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Chuba Akpom of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Huddersfield Town at KC Stadium on August 8, 2015
Aston Villa to secure loan deal for Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom?
 Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason
 A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree
Villa close in on Iceland internationalVilla to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane and Bree?Report: Villa holding out for McCormack bidWednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Bruce launches attack on 'unfit' McCormack
Three clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Fulham make loan approach for McCormack?Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medicalAston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand