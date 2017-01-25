David Goodwillie leaves League Two side Plymouth Argyle "by mutual agreement" after a judge ruled that he had raped a woman in 2011.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker David Goodwillie has left League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle "by mutual agreement" after a judge ruled that he had raped a woman in 2011.

The 27-year-old and David Robertson, a teammate at Dundee United at the time, were accused of raping Denise Clair after a night out in West Lothian six years ago.

The pair never faced a criminal trial over the allegations after the Crown decided not to prosecute, but Clair sued for damages and was awarded £100,000 last week as a judge upheld her version of events.

Goodwillie was dropped by Plymouth in the wake of the ruling but decided to ask for his contract to be terminated so that he could appeal the verdict.

"Plymouth Argyle Football Club Limited ('PAFC') confirm that David Goodwillie has left the club by mutual agreement," a statement said.

"Mr Goodwillie has asked the club to terminate his contract of employment in order that he can focus his time on a potential appeal of the civil judgement made against him.

"PAFC has agreed to his request. PAFC will make no further comment on this matter."

Robertson, meanwhile, has announced his retirement from football following the verdict.