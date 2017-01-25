Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Philippe Coutinho 'to sign new five-year contract with Liverpool'

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly closing in on a new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2022. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'considering £11m Yann M'Vila bid'

Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up an £11m bid for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila, who played under Sam Allardyce at Sunderland last season. Read more.

Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'

Juventus full-back Patrice Evra, who is wanted by Crystal Palace, Marseille and others, will reportedly make a decision on his future by the end of the week. Read more.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie joins Aberdeen on loan

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie joins Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Cardiff City, Derby County 'enter Tom Lawrence race'

Cardiff City and Derby County reportedly enter the race to sign in-form Leicester City striker Tom Lawrence, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town. Read more.

Oriol Romeu signs new Southampton contract

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu signs a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him at St Mary's until 2021. Read more.

Sheffield United sign James Hanson from Bradford City

Sheffield United complete the signing of striker James Hanson in a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bradford City. Read more.

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers seal permanent Helder Costa signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly secure the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Helder Costa from Benfica in a £13m deal. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa to sign Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and James Bree

Aston Villa are on the verge of completing the double signing of Barnsley players Conor Hourihane and James Bree, according to reports. Read more.

Luis Hernandez joins Malaga from Leicester City

Malaga confirm that Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Leicester City and signed a deal until 2020 with the La Liga side. Read more.

Report: Dani Alves offered £160,000-per-week deal to join Shanghai SIPG

Juventus defender Dani Alves is reportedly considering a £160,000-per-week offer to join Chinese League outfit Shanghai SIPG. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to seek replacement for Asmir Begovic before Bournemouth move

Chelsea will only sell Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic if they can find a replacement for the back-up goalkeeper, according to reports. Read more.

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura to hold talks with Mario Balotelli

Italy head coach Giampiero Ventura is planning talks with Mario Balotelli, potentially paving the way for a return to the squad for World Cup qualifying. Read more.

Vincenzo Montella confirms M'Baye Niang may leave AC Milan

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella says that French forward M'Baye Niang could leave the Serie A club in January. Read more.

Report: Swansea City in pole position to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia

Swansea City are in talks over a deal for Inter Milan and Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia, according to reports. Read more.

Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly completes move to Al Ahly

Striker Souleymane Coulibaly opts to leave Kilmarnock to sign a three-and-a-half year deal with Egyptian side Al Ahly. Read more.

Hull City join race to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey?

Hull City are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Genk's hot prospect Leon Bailey. Read more.

Southampton make fresh move for Manolo Gabbiadini?

Southampton reportedly decide to make a fresh move for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini after the Italian side lowered their asking price. Read more.

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery completes move to China

Queens Park Rangers announce that midfielder Tjaronn Chery has left the club to sign for Chinese outfit Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng. Read more.

Liverpool to open talks with Philippe Coutinho?

Liverpool are reportedly ready to open contract talks with Philippe Coutinho as they look to fend off alleged interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender Tony Gallacher?

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a move for Falkirk's teenage defender Tony Gallacher. Read more.

Ivan Rakitic: 'I want to stay at Barcelona forever'

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says that he wants to remain at Camp Nou for the rest of his career. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa holding out for Ross McCormack bid

A report claims that 'unfit striker' Ross McCormack will continue to train with Aston Villa's Under-23s side while the club deliberate over his future. Read more.

Paul Lambert "delighted" to hold Nouha Dicko down to new contract

Paul Lambert talks up the ability of Nouha Dicko after seeing the striker extend his Wolverhampton Wanderers contract until the summer of 2020. Read more.

Birmingham offload midfielder Diego Fabbrini to Italian club

Diego Fabbrini joins Serie B side Spezia Calcio on loan for the remainder of the season, with Birmingham City reportedly happy to offload him permanently in the summer. Read more.

Swansea City 'willing to sell Modou Barrow to Newcastle United'

Modou Barrow will reportedly be allowed to drop down a division to join Newcastle United should Swansea City receive a bid for the Gambian winger. Read more.

Yaya Toure rules out big-money move to Chinese Super League

Yaya Toure outlines the reasons behind why he turned down a big-money offer to join a Chinese Super League club, claiming that he is more than happy at Manchester City. Read more.

Sunderland sign defender Joleon Lescott on short-term deal

Sunderland announce the signing of experienced defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Leicester City's Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga move

A report claims that Leicester City outcast Luis Hernandez will bring his seventh-month spell at the club to an end, with a move to Malaga close to being finalised. Read more.

Barcelona's contract talks with Lionel Messi "going very well"

Barcelona are confident of seeing Lionel Messi sign a contract extension beyond the end of next year, according to the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez. Read more.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois: "I have never felt so good"

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that he is enjoying his best spell at the club since joining in 2011, amid suggestions that he wants to leave in the summer. Read more.

Report: Marcus Rashford in line for Manchester United pay rise

Young striker Marcus Rashford's weekly pay at Manchester United will increase to £25,000 a week next season, according to a report. Read more.