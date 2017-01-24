Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly secure the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Helder Costa from Benfica in a £13m deal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly decided to sign Benfica loanee Helder Costa on a permanent deal.

The Portuguese winger has been in impressive form for the Championship side since his summer loan move, scoring seven goals and recording five assists so far this season.

According to The Sun, Wolves have been eager to secure Costa's signature on a permanent basis and have parted with £13m to do so.

The Portugal Under-23 international is reportedly on the radar of Premier League sides Southampton, Hull City, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.