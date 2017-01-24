Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says that he wants to remain at Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has denied suggestions that he has turned down an offer of a new contract at Camp Nou.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Rakitic was a target of Manchester City, but the Croatian international has revealed that talks over extending his stay in Spain are ongoing and that he hopes to remain at the Catalan giants "forever".

The 28-year-old told Mundo Deportivo: "My dream is to stay here forever. The [club] president and my representative Arturo Canales are in talks to reach the best thing for both [parties].

"I have not been able to reject any offer because we are talking. I trust that I will stay - I trust in the president and in my representative Arturo Canales, who are in talks."

Rakitic has scored three times in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.