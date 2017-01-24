New Transfer Talk header

Cardiff City, Derby County 'enter Tom Lawrence race'

Tom Lawrence
Cardiff City and Derby County reportedly enter the race to sign in-form Leicester City striker Tom Lawrence, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town.
Cardiff City and Derby County have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Lawrence during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Ipswich Town in the Championship, where his form has drawn the interest of a number of teams.

As many as six clubs are thought to be looking at the Wales international, who has scored seven goals across all competitions for the Tractor Boys and five in his last five outings.

Lawrence was on loan at Cardiff last season and, despite failing to score in 14 appearances for the Bluebirds, his improved form at Ipswich has persuaded the Welsh outfit to give him another chance.

Leicester are thought to be considering bids of around £1m for the striker, with Burnley, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Norwich City also being credited with an interest.

