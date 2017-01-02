Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Loftus Road
Attendance: 15,136
QPRQueens Park Rangers
2-1
IpswichIpswich Town
Sylla (30'), Wszolek (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lawrence (48')

Mick McCarthy: 'I'm completely pissed off'

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that he is "completely pissed off" following his side's defeat at Queens Park Rangers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 18:46 UK

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he is "completely pissed off" following his side's 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Monday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had been heading for a point after Tom Lawrence cancelled out Idrissa Sylla's first-half strike, only for Pawel Wszolek to hand the hosts all three points with seven minutes of normal time remaining following a mistake from Adam Webster.

Asked if he was frustrated by the result at his post-match press conference, McCarthy replied: "If frustrated is another word for completely pissed off then yes I am.

"We conceded two bad goals, that's what went wrong. We played really well, created loads of chances, the second half was a terrific performance, but we haven't managed to score and gave a milky goal away. We shouldn't have lost that game.

"Ah look, the criticism can be levelled because we've lost. We've just given two piss-poor goals away in an otherwise good performance. It gives people a stick to beat with me because we've lost, but ultimately that's bullshit."

The result leaves Ipswich, who next face National League side Lincoln City in the FA Cup, in 15th place in the Championship.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
Mick McCarthy: 'I will not quit'
>
View our homepages for Mick McCarthy, Tom Lawrence, Idrissa Sylla, Pawel Wszolek, Adam Webster, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy: 'I'm completely pissed off'
 Luke Chambers for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers
 Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
Ipswich Town owner pledges Mick McCarthy backing
Mick McCarthy: 'I will not quit'Everton lining up Adam Webster bid?McCarthy keen to "spend a few quid" in JanMcCarthy relieved to win Wigan 'six-pointer'Mick McCarthy: 'Wigan game a six-pointer'
McCarthy uncertain over January businessMcCarthy frustrated by disallowed goalGrant Ward unfazed by relegation talkMcCarthy: "I've done a bloody good job"McCarthy: "No chance" of Murphy return
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version