Mick McCarthy: 'I'm completely pissed off'

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he is "completely pissed off" following his side's 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Monday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had been heading for a point after Tom Lawrence cancelled out Idrissa Sylla's first-half strike, only for Pawel Wszolek to hand the hosts all three points with seven minutes of normal time remaining following a mistake from Adam Webster.

Asked if he was frustrated by the result at his post-match press conference, McCarthy replied: "If frustrated is another word for completely pissed off then yes I am.

"We conceded two bad goals, that's what went wrong. We played really well, created loads of chances, the second half was a terrific performance, but we haven't managed to score and gave a milky goal away. We shouldn't have lost that game.

"Ah look, the criticism can be levelled because we've lost. We've just given two piss-poor goals away in an otherwise good performance. It gives people a stick to beat with me because we've lost, but ultimately that's bullshit."

The result leaves Ipswich, who next face National League side Lincoln City in the FA Cup, in 15th place in the Championship.