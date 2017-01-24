Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie joins Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has struggled to work his way into the first team at Parkhead since his arrival in September 2015, making just five league starts for the club.

The midfielder will now spend the second half of the season with Aberdeen in order to gain more first-team experience.

"I am delighted to get a player of Ryan's quality into the club," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club's official website.

"We want to make a couple of additions in the January window - quality additions - and there is no doubt Ryan has the quality to come in and make an impact with us. Ryan can help us with the challenges that lie ahead during the second half of the season.

"I would also like to thank Brendan Rodgers and Celtic for assisting in getting the deal done."

Christie could make his debut for Aberdeen during Friday's Premiership clash with Dundee.