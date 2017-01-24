Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu signs a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him at St Mary's until 2021.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old has been one of Southampton's standout players so far this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and winning the club's Player of the Month award in September and October.

Romeu has now committed his long-term future to the Saints having joined from Chelsea at the start of last season.

"I couldn't be any happier to have this new contract with the club. Ever since I came here I have felt very, very good. Everything has been positive for me," he told the club's official website.

"I have developed myself and been getting better every day. Looking forward, it's a good thing for me, but hopefully there will be more to come and nice experiences to go through."



Executive director of football Les Reed added: "We're delighted that Oriol has extended his commitment to Southampton Football Club. We're confident he will continue to build on what has been an impressive 18 months since he joined us from Chelsea.



"Since arriving at the club, Oriol has worked extremely hard to establish himself as an integral part of the team and we firmly believe he will continue to be a key pillar in our squad for many years to come.



"At the age of 25, Oriol still has the capacity to develop and progress as an individual, and we're very pleased that he sees Southampton as the perfect environment for him to do just that."

Romeu has made 65 appearances for Southampton since his arrival at the club.