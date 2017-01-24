AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella tells reporters that French forward M'Baye Niang could leave the Serie A club in January.

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed that French forward M'Baye Niang could leave the San Siro this month.

The 22-year-old has scored just three goals in 18 appearances for the Rossoneri this season and none in his last 11 games.

Montella would not be drawn on the potential suitors but he did confirm that Niang will play no part in Wednesday's Coppa Italia quarter-final against Juventus while his future is decided.

"Niang might leave the club," he told Milan TV. "He's discussing it with the management.

"He won't be called up for the game against Juve as I thought he would definitely have been distracted."

A host of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Niang, including Arsenal, West Ham United, and Everton.