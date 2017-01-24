New Transfer Talk header

Vincenzo Montella confirms M'Baye Niang may leave AC Milan

AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang in action against Verona on August 24, 2013
AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella tells reporters that French forward M'Baye Niang could leave the Serie A club in January.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 16:48 UK

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed that French forward M'Baye Niang could leave the San Siro this month.

The 22-year-old has scored just three goals in 18 appearances for the Rossoneri this season and none in his last 11 games.

Montella would not be drawn on the potential suitors but he did confirm that Niang will play no part in Wednesday's Coppa Italia quarter-final against Juventus while his future is decided.

"Niang might leave the club," he told Milan TV. "He's discussing it with the management.

"He won't be called up for the game against Juve as I thought he would definitely have been distracted."

A host of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Niang, including Arsenal, West Ham United, and Everton.

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
