Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery completes move to China

Tiaronn Chery of Queens Park Rangers breaks away from Ahmed Kashi of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at The Valley on August 8, 2015
Queens Park Rangers announce that midfielder Tjaronn Chery has left the club to sign for Chinese outfit Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.
Midfielder Tjaronn Chery has left Queens Park Rangers in order to move to Chinese club Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

At the start of the January transfer window, it was reported that the 28-year-old was close to departing Loftus Road and the club have now confirmed that the Dutchman has made the switch to Asia for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Ian Holloway told the club's official website: "Tjaronn approached me a few weeks ago and told me he wanted to leave. When he heard of the interest from Guizhou, he made it clear that was a move he wanted to pursue.

"Whilst it's disappointing to lose a player of Tjaronn's ability, I only want players at QPR who want to be here.

"As a manager, when a player tells you he wants to leave with 18 months left to run on their contract, it's in the club's best interests to part ways and bring in players who want to play for the club."

After signing for QPR in July 2015, Chery netted 14 times in 66 appearances in all competitions.

