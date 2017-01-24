Diego Fabbrini joins Serie B side Spezia Calcio on loan for the remainder of the season, with Birmingham City reportedly happy to offload him permanently in the summer.

Birmingham City midfielder Diego Fabbrini has joined Italian second-division club Spezia Calcio on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 26-year-old, who the Blues paid £1.5m to sign from Watford 12 months ago, has been restricted to just one start in the Championship this season.

Fabbrini has been used 23 times in all since making a permanent switch to St Andrew's Stadium a year ago but, according to the Birmingham Mail, an agreement is in place to offload him to Spezia for the long term.

It is claimed that a £1.3m move to the Serie B side could be completed in the summer, meaning that he will depart Birmingham without having scored a competitive goal for the club across his two spells.

Spezia's league rivals Frosinone were also thought to be in the running for ex-Watford and Middlesbrough ace Fabrini.