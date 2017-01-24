Birmingham City midfielder Diego Fabbrini has joined Italian second-division club Spezia Calcio on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
The 26-year-old, who the Blues paid £1.5m to sign from Watford 12 months ago, has been restricted to just one start in the Championship this season.
Fabbrini has been used 23 times in all since making a permanent switch to St Andrew's Stadium a year ago but, according to the Birmingham Mail, an agreement is in place to offload him to Spezia for the long term.
It is claimed that a £1.3m move to the Serie B side could be completed in the summer, meaning that he will depart Birmingham without having scored a competitive goal for the club across his two spells.
Spezia's league rivals Frosinone were also thought to be in the running for ex-Watford and Middlesbrough ace Fabrini.