Juventus full-back Patrice Evra, who is wanted by Crystal Palace, Marseille and others, will reportedly make a decision on his future by the end of the week.

Juventus full-back Patrice Evra will reportedly make a decision on his future by the end of this week.

The 35-year-old has struggled for game time with the Italian champions so far this term, making just three league starts, while his most recent appearance in Serie A came at the start of December.

Juve have told the former Manchester United man that he is free to leave during the January transfer window, but Evra is understood to be considering staying in Turin until the summer.

The left-back has plenty of potential suitors should he decide to leave, though, with Crystal Palace, Lyon, Marseille and Valencia all thought to be interested in the France international.

Palace have reportedly already offered Evra a contract in an attempt to entice him back to the Premier League, although the player is also in advanced discussions with Marseille.

Evra could make his decision within the next 24 hours, but is expected to determine his future by the end of the week at the latest.