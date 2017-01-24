New Transfer Talk header

Nick Haughton and Conor Hourihane in action during the League Trophy semi-final between Fleetwood Town and Barnsley on February 4, 2016
Aston Villa are on the verge of completing the double signing of Barnsley players Conor Hourihane and James Bree, according to reports.
Aston Villa have edged closer to completing the signings of Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and James Bree, according to reports.

Hourihane, 25, joined the Oakwell outfit in 2014, became club captain the following year, and has scored six goals in 28 appearances this season.

Academy product Bree, meanwhile, made his Barnsley debut in 2014 and has impressed at full-back this season with the Tykes just four points off the Championship playoff places.

According to the Birmingham Mail, an announcement on Bree's arrival at Villa Park is imminent, while the club is in advanced talks over the capture of the Tykes skipper.

Both Hourihane and Bree's Barnsley contracts run out in the summer.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
