Aston Villa are on the verge of completing the double signing of Barnsley players Conor Hourihane and James Bree, according to reports.

Hourihane, 25, joined the Oakwell outfit in 2014, became club captain the following year, and has scored six goals in 28 appearances this season.

Academy product Bree, meanwhile, made his Barnsley debut in 2014 and has impressed at full-back this season with the Tykes just four points off the Championship playoff places.

According to the Birmingham Mail, an announcement on Bree's arrival at Villa Park is imminent, while the club is in advanced talks over the capture of the Tykes skipper.

Both Hourihane and Bree's Barnsley contracts run out in the summer.