Swansea City are in talks over a deal for Inter Milan and Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia, according to reports.

The 28-year-old centre-half has spent the past six years at the San Siro, but was sent on loan to Sampdoria last season and has made only nine appearances for the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Although reports in Italy have linked Ranocchia with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports News believe that the Swans are in pole position to sign the Italy international, said to be valued at £5m.

New Swansea manager Paul Clement has already signed three players in the January transfer window, bringing Luciano Narsingh, Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll to the struggling Premier League club.