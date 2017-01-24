New Transfer Talk header

Report: Swansea City in pole position to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia

Andrea Ranocchia in action for Inter on October 27, 2015
Swansea City are in talks over a deal for Inter Milan and Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia, according to reports.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Swansea City have entered talks with Inter Milan over a deal for defender Andrea Ranocchia, according to reports.

The 28-year-old centre-half has spent the past six years at the San Siro, but was sent on loan to Sampdoria last season and has made only nine appearances for the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Although reports in Italy have linked Ranocchia with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports News believe that the Swans are in pole position to sign the Italy international, said to be valued at £5m.

New Swansea manager Paul Clement has already signed three players in the January transfer window, bringing Luciano Narsingh, Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll to the struggling Premier League club.

Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Swansea confirm Martin Olsson signing
