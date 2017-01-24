New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea to seek replacement for Asmir Begovic before Bournemouth move

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea will only sell Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic if they can find a replacement for the back-up goalkeeper, according to reports.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly decided to only sell Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth if they can first find a replacement for the back-up goalkeeper.

The Bosnian moved to Stamford Bridge from Stoke City for £8m in 2015 but has found first-team opportunities limited this season, appearing just four times in the EFL and FA Cup.

According to Sky Sports News, the Cherries want to sign Begovic, who is second choice behind Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea, but the Blues will only sanction the move if they can bring another stopper in first.

Begovic, who is expected to start for Antonio Conte's side against Brentford in the FA Cup, previously spent time on loan at Bournemouth in 2007.

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
