Juventus defender Dani Alves has been offered a contract of £160,000 per week to join Chinese League outfit Shanghai SIPG, it has been reported.

The 33-year-old Brazilian moved to the Serie A champions on a free transfer last summer to end a trophy-laden eight-year association with Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Alves has been offered the chance to link up with compatriots Hulk and Oscar at the Chinese club just months after joining Juve.

The Chinese Super League has made headlines in recent months for signing internationally renowned players, many of whom are at their peak, on reportedly high wages.



On January 19, China's Football Association announced that top-flight clubs would only be allowed to have three foreign players on the pitch at any one time when the new season starts in March.