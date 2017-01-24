New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois: "I have never felt so good"

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that he is enjoying his best spell at the club since joining in 2011, amid suggestions that he wants to leave in the summer.
Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he is currently happier than ever at Chelsea despite the recent uncertainty over his future at the club.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, having admitted last year that the Spanish capital "feels like home".

Courtois has again proved to be a key player for Chelsea in their latest Premier League title charge, however, keeping 13 clean sheets and shipping a league-low 15 goals overall this season.

With questions regarding his future back in the forefront over the weekend, the 24-year-old has made it clear that he is loving life at Stamford Bridge.

"I have never felt so good since I arrived in Chelsea," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "On the field, I am good, I make the decisive stops when it is necessary. Sometimes I have just one or two to do.

"Against Hull, it was a little more at the weekend. But otherwise, I try to be ready to help the team. My game has improved a lot in the last two seasons.

"I sometimes have a few moments that are very difficult to manage but I'm doing well. I feel very confident right now. There's a good atmosphere in the group. Lots of jokes and banter but we work hard and enjoy it."

Courtois joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011 and helped the Blues to the Premier League title in 2014-15 following a prolonged loan stint with Atletico.

Tim Krul in action for Newcastle on November 22, 2014
