Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly closing in on a new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2022.

Talks have begun over an extension to the Brazilian's stay at Anfield, despite still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, in order to fend off interest from Barcelona.

The Liverpool Echo reports that discussions have progressed well already, and Coutinho is willing to put pen to paper on a lucrative new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2022 and move him among the club's highest earners within the coming weeks.

The report goes on to state that there will be no minimum release clause in the deal, leaving Liverpool with the option to reject any future bids from Barca for the playmaker.

Coutinho has scored six goals for Liverpool so far this season and 34 in 163 appearances since joining from Inter Milan in January 2013.