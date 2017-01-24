New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Philippe Coutinho 'to sign new five-year contract with Liverpool'

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly closing in on a new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2022.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly closing in on a new five-year contract at the club.

Talks have begun over an extension to the Brazilian's stay at Anfield, despite still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, in order to fend off interest from Barcelona.

The Liverpool Echo reports that discussions have progressed well already, and Coutinho is willing to put pen to paper on a lucrative new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2022 and move him among the club's highest earners within the coming weeks.

The report goes on to state that there will be no minimum release clause in the deal, leaving Liverpool with the option to reject any future bids from Barca for the playmaker.

Coutinho has scored six goals for Liverpool so far this season and 34 in 163 appearances since joining from Inter Milan in January 2013.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool to open talks with Coutinho?
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Win over Hull City takes pressure off Chelsea'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp 'holds player summit to galvanise Liverpool squad'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?Liverpool to open talks with Coutinho?Klopp: 'Liverpool not reliant on Mane'Klopp vows to help Gerrard become top bossHull complete loan deal for Markovic
Klopp unconcerned by Henderson injuryKlopp vows to "fight for everything"City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Barcelona's contract talks with Lionel Messi "going very well"
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool to open talks with Philippe Coutinho?
 Sports Mole logo
Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender Tony Gallacher?
Rakitic: 'I want to stay at Barcelona forever'Busquets out with sprained ankle ligamentsResult: Barcelona comfortable winners at IpuruaLive Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happenedTeam News: Neymar back for Barcelona
Result: Barcelona break Anoeta curse with first-leg winLive Commentary: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona - as it happenedMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listBarcelona 'willing to sell Turan to Guangzhou'Enrique: 'Rakitic still important to Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version