Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vows that his side will "fight for everything" after their title hopes take a blow.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club will continue to "fight for everything" for the remainder of the season.

The Reds' title hopes took a severe blow on Saturday as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea City at Anfield, leaving them ten points behind league leaders Chelsea with 16 games to go.

The side remain alive in the FA Cup and are one step away from the final of the EFL Cup, however, and Klopp insists that he is not disheartened as he goes in search of silverware.

"We have the quality to fight for Champions League and if we're in this position at end of season we can fight for more," he told reporters at his Monday press conference.

"We missed Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho & Joel Matip. We have to improve still. I knew a lot of problems we had after the Christmas period but the Swansea game was not in these thoughts any more.

"It is important to finish the season as strongly as possible. We will fight for everything."

Liverpool must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final when they welcome Southampton to Anfield on Wednesday evening, before they face Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.