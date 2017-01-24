Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a move for Falkirk's teenage defender Tony Gallacher.

Falkirk youngster Tony Gallacher has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona.

Despite being just 17, Gallacher has already made first-team appearances for the Scottish Championship club and that has alerted some of European football's biggest sides.

Manchester United are also said to hold an interest in the left-back, but according to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are favourites to push through a deal for the player.

If a transfer is completed, Gallacher would train with the Spanish club's 'B' squad in an attempt to nurture him into a future member of the first team.

Gallacher has played a total of eight times for Falkirk this season.