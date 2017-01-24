Liverpool are reportedly ready to open contract talks with Philippe Coutinho as they look to fend off alleged interest from Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker has been one of Liverpool's star men this season, and his five goals and five assists in the Premier League have helped his side to a position in the top four of the table.

His form is also said to have attracted the attention of Barcelona but according to Sky Sports News, Liverpool want to extend his current deal.

The 24-year-old still has three years remaining on his existing contract but the Merseyside giants want to strengthen their position should Barcelona come calling in the summer.

Coutinho has scored 35 goals in 163 games for Liverpool since the English side paid Inter Milan £8.5m for his signature in January 2013.