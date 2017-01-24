New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to open talks with Philippe Coutinho?

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool are reportedly ready to open contract talks with Philippe Coutinho as they look to fend off alleged interest from Barcelona.
Liverpool have reportedly decided to open contract negotiations with midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker has been one of Liverpool's star men this season, and his five goals and five assists in the Premier League have helped his side to a position in the top four of the table.

His form is also said to have attracted the attention of Barcelona but according to Sky Sports News, Liverpool want to extend his current deal.

The 24-year-old still has three years remaining on his existing contract but the Merseyside giants want to strengthen their position should Barcelona come calling in the summer.

Coutinho has scored 35 goals in 163 games for Liverpool since the English side paid Inter Milan £8.5m for his signature in January 2013.

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
