Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool not over-reliant on forward Sadio Mane'

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool "must do better as a defensive unit", as he brushes aside claims that his side are becoming too reliant on certain individuals.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has denied suggestions that his side's disappointing run of form is down to the absence of energetic forward Sadio Mane.

The Reds have won just one of their last five games without the Senegal international, who is currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty in Gabon.

To make matters worse for Klopp, fellow attacker Philippe Coutinho has required time to get back up to speed following a two-month layoff and defender Joel Matip had to be left out due to uncertainty over his eligibility.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss insists that his players stand or fall together, though, telling reporters: "Sometimes there's a single mistake, but most of the time it is seven or eight players who could have done something differently. That's how we understand it. It's not about one player.

"We really have to do better as a defensive unit. That was one of the things we discussed in our long meeting after the Swansea game, and I think we are all ready for the rest of the season now. The feeling around the club is not quite as positive as it was, and it's our job to bring that positivity back."

Liverpool's only victory of 2017 came in their FA Cup third-round replay with Plymouth Argyle - a slender 1-0 triumph at Home Park.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
