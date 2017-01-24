New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace 'considering £11m Yann M'Vila bid'

Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up an £11m bid for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila, who played under Sam Allardyce at Sunderland last season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 22:42 UK

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering an £11m move for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The Eagles are working hard to bring in a number of players in the final week of the January transfer window, with discussions for Patrick van Aanholt, Carl Jenkinson, Patrice Evra and Christopher Samba understood to be ongoing.

The Daily Telegraph reports that manager Sam Allardyce has now set his sights on signing M'Vila, who impressed under him during a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

M'Vila's form helped the Black Cats to stay in the Premier League last term, and Allardyce is hopeful that he could have a similar impact for Palace this season, with the Eagles currently sitting two points from safety.

The 26-year-old only signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Rubin Kazan on Boxing Day, but Allardyce has reportedly been alerted by a clause in the deal that will allow M'Vila to join a Premier League club for £11m.

The report goes on to state that Palace could be forced to sell rumoured Marseille target Yohan Cabaye in order to fund the move.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Read Next:
Evra 'to decide on future this week'
>
View our homepages for Yann M'Vila, Patrick van Aanholt, Carl Jenkinson, Patrice Evra, Sam Allardyce, Christopher Samba, Yohan Cabaye, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'
 Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace 'considering £11m Yann M'Vila bid'
 Modou Barrow in action for Swansea on November 29, 2014
Swansea City 'willing to sell Modou Barrow to Newcastle United'
Palace "close" to Van Aanholt capturePalace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?Allardyce unhappy with Coleman winnerKoeman: 'Aggression key to improved form'Result: Coleman nets late winner for Everton
Team News: Everton unchanged for Palace tripThree clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Allardyce: 'Jenkinson deal not dead'Palace keen on Spurs left-back Davies?Adebayor wants Premier League return
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Rubin Kazan News
Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace 'considering £11m Yann M'Vila bid'
 Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland CEO: 'Yann M'Vila no longer wants Stadium of Light move'
 Yann M'Vila of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Yann M'Vila 'heartbroken' after failing to seal Sunderland move
Alex Song completes move to Rubin KazanAlex Song agrees move to Rubin KazanResult: Rubin coast to win against West HamSamuel Garcia joins Rubin KazanEuropa League roundup: Napoli hit five
Europa League: Group permutationsRussian clubs in Turkish signing banResult: Rubin Kazan upset 10-men SionRubin boss: 'We're better than Chelsea'EL roundup: Napoli, Rapid Vienna win four on the trot
> Rubin Kazan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version