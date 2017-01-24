Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up an £11m bid for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila, who played under Sam Allardyce at Sunderland last season.

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering an £11m move for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The Eagles are working hard to bring in a number of players in the final week of the January transfer window, with discussions for Patrick van Aanholt, Carl Jenkinson, Patrice Evra and Christopher Samba understood to be ongoing.

The Daily Telegraph reports that manager Sam Allardyce has now set his sights on signing M'Vila, who impressed under him during a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

M'Vila's form helped the Black Cats to stay in the Premier League last term, and Allardyce is hopeful that he could have a similar impact for Palace this season, with the Eagles currently sitting two points from safety.

The 26-year-old only signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Rubin Kazan on Boxing Day, but Allardyce has reportedly been alerted by a clause in the deal that will allow M'Vila to join a Premier League club for £11m.

The report goes on to state that Palace could be forced to sell rumoured Marseille target Yohan Cabaye in order to fund the move.