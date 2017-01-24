New Transfer Talk header

Southampton reportedly decide to make a fresh move for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini after the Italian side lowered their asking price.
Southampton have reportedly decided to re-open negotiations for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The Saints are one of several Premier League sides to have been linked with the Italian international, but a transfer appeared unlikely after Napoli stated that they wanted £18m for the attacker.

However, according to The Mirror, the Serie A outfit have lowered their valuation to £14.5m, and that has resulted in the Saints renewing their interest in the 25-year-old.

Southampton have struggled for goals through the current campaign and with Charlie Austin out injured until the spring, Claude Puel is keen to strengthen in the final third.

Gabbiadini has netted 25 goals since signing for Napoli in January 2015, but only 33 of his 79 appearances have come from the starting lineup.

