A report claims that 'unfit striker' Ross McCormack will continue to train with Aston Villa's Under-23s side while the club deliberate over his future.

Aston Villa are reportedly desperate to recoup their money for out-of-favour striker Ross McCormack after ordering him to train with the club's Under-23s side.

The Villans handed over £12m to Fulham last summer to sign the proven Championship striker, who has also enjoyed success in the English second tier with Cardiff City and Leeds United.

McCormack has yet to get his spell at Villa Park up and running, though, and things took another twist last week when he was banished from the squad by boss Steve Bruce after repeatedly missing training.

Bruce left him out of his squad for the 2-2 draw with Preston North End and criticised the Scotsman for being 'unfit', with McCormack claiming that a failure with his electric gates was to blame for his absence from training.

According to The Telegraph, McCormack will continue to train with the youngsters as Villa weigh up his future, but the Midlands outfit's desire for a substantial fee - not least his £45,000-a-week wages - is putting off potential suitors.

Fulham are said to have already tabled an offer to re-sign McCormack, who has scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Villans overall.