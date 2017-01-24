New Transfer Talk header

Report: Aston Villa holding out for Ross McCormack bid

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
A report claims that 'unfit striker' Ross McCormack will continue to train with Aston Villa's Under-23s side while the club deliberate over his future.
Aston Villa are reportedly desperate to recoup their money for out-of-favour striker Ross McCormack after ordering him to train with the club's Under-23s side.

The Villans handed over £12m to Fulham last summer to sign the proven Championship striker, who has also enjoyed success in the English second tier with Cardiff City and Leeds United.

McCormack has yet to get his spell at Villa Park up and running, though, and things took another twist last week when he was banished from the squad by boss Steve Bruce after repeatedly missing training.

Bruce left him out of his squad for the 2-2 draw with Preston North End and criticised the Scotsman for being 'unfit', with McCormack claiming that a failure with his electric gates was to blame for his absence from training.

According to The Telegraph, McCormack will continue to train with the youngsters as Villa weigh up his future, but the Midlands outfit's desire for a substantial fee - not least his £45,000-a-week wages - is putting off potential suitors.

Fulham are said to have already tabled an offer to re-sign McCormack, who has scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Villans overall.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Fulham make loan approach for McCormack?
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
