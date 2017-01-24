Malaga confirm that Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Leicester City and signed a deal until 2020 with the La Liga side.

Luis Hernandez has joined La Liga side Malaga from Leicester City after making just eight appearances for the Premier League champions.

The 27-year-old defender was signed from Sporting Gijon on a free transfer in the summer but struggled to displace regular right-back Danny Simpson.

Hernandez has now officially left the club and put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee which, according to Sky Sports News, is in the region of £1.7m.

A Foxes statement read: "The club thanks Luis for his contribution during his time at Leicester City Football Club and wishes him all the very best for the future."

The Spaniard, who will wear the number 24 shirt at La Rosaleda, made four league appearances for the Foxes and played in four of their six Champions League group games.