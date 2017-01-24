New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Lambert "delighted" to hold Nouha Dicko down to new contract

Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Paul Lambert talks up the ability of Nouha Dicko after seeing the striker extend his Wolverhampton Wanderers contract until the summer of 2020.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has admitted that he is "delighted" to have seen striker Nouha Dicko commit his long-term future to the club.

The Mali international, who has been a Wolves player since 2014, penned a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux on Tuesday.

Dicko had entered the final 18 months of his contract but was happy to agree fresh terms, having returned to the side in October after spending the majority of the last campaign absent through injury.

Speaking to the club's official website, boss Lambert said: "It's great for us that Nouha has signed a new deal. He is a major threat to opposition defenders with his pace and now I think he just needs to get a goal under his belt. He has been great since I have been here having come back from a long term injury.

"Players like Nouha are really difficult to find, with such genuine speed. And he is still only a young guy, he has got his whole career in front of him. I'm delighted that his future is secured."

Dicko has yet to find the net since returning to senior action, with his only two goals in 2016-17 coming for the Under-23s side against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.

Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?
>
View our homepages for Nouha Dicko, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Paul Lambert "delighted" to hold Nouha Dicko down to new contract
 Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?
 Josh Murphy of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on November 2, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers take interest in Norwich City winger Josh Murphy?
Wolves appeal Carl Ikeme red cardBlackburn hold firm on Ben Marshall feeLambert: 'Effort-wise, we were faultless'Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'Team News: Bodvarsson up front for Wolves
Lambert: 'Keane won't return to Wolves'Lambert: 'Weimann will have big role'Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loanWolves sign Derby's Weimann on loanPaul Lambert: 'Playoff push possible'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version