Manchester United will increase Marcus Rashford's wages next season in an attempt to keep him satisfied at Old Trafford, according to a report.

The 19-year-old made the breakthrough last term after being given his chance in a Europa League tie with Midtjylland, going on to score eight goals in his 18 outings.

Rashford has been made to work harder for first-team outings under Jose Mourinho, however, with just eight starts in the Premier League so far since the Portuguese took charge.

It is claimed by The Sun that Mourinho remains a big fans of the England international and is keen to keep him in place for the long term, with an additional £5,000 now expected to be added to his £20,000-a-week wages.

The same report suggests that Rashford's pay will continue to increase by the same margin over the remainder of his three-year deal, which United have the option to extend by a further 12 months should they wish.

A United source is quoted as saying: "Rashford is in line for another rise next season, on top of his current wages. Part of the agreement on that deal was an increase over the duration, along with another year option to extend.

"We want to keep his feet on the ground, he's just a young lad. He's moving up the pay scale very fast. A yearly increase of around £5,000-a-week is on the cards. He's a very talented player and we want to make sure he's OK."

Rashford has scored six goals in his 26 appearances for United this term, two of which came in the recent 4-0 thrashing of Reading in the FA Cup.