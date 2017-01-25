Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly agrees to let Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid in exchange for Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly agree to let keeper Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid in exchange for striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata, 24, has struggled for game time since his return to the Bernabeu last summer, featuring just 13 times in La Liga albeit with a decent return of five goals and two assists.

Madrid are thought to have made Courtois one of their top targets after being knocked back in their pursuit of Manchester United's David de Gea, and are reportedly "willing to break the bank" this summer in order to land their man.

Conte is a huge fan of Morata, having previously signed him for Juventus in 2014, and sees him "as the ideal striker in terms of his style, technical ability and personality".

According to The Sun, a swap deal is now on the cards, with Madrid 'willing to let Morata go' if it means they can land Courtois.

AC Milan keeper Diego Lopez and Manchester City outcast Joe Hart are reportedly in the frame to replace Courtois at Stamford Bridge.