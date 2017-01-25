New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to swap Thibaut Courtois for Alvaro Morata?

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly agrees to let Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid in exchange for Alvaro Morata.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly agree to let keeper Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid in exchange for striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata, 24, has struggled for game time since his return to the Bernabeu last summer, featuring just 13 times in La Liga albeit with a decent return of five goals and two assists.

Madrid are thought to have made Courtois one of their top targets after being knocked back in their pursuit of Manchester United's David de Gea, and are reportedly "willing to break the bank" this summer in order to land their man.

Conte is a huge fan of Morata, having previously signed him for Juventus in 2014, and sees him "as the ideal striker in terms of his style, technical ability and personality".

According to The Sun, a swap deal is now on the cards, with Madrid 'willing to let Morata go' if it means they can land Courtois.

AC Milan keeper Diego Lopez and Manchester City outcast Joe Hart are reportedly in the frame to replace Courtois at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version