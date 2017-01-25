Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the buy-out clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

Brandt has emerged as one of European football's top prospects and several clubs hold an interest in the 20-year-old, but it appears that Liverpool are keen to steal a march on their rivals.

According to The Guardian, Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool to meet the buy-out clause of £11m for a move to take place in the summer.

Liverpool will hope to have achieved European football for the next campaign, and that could play a part as the Merseyside giants look to get a transfer over the line.

The German international has scored 19 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions.