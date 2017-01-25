New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to pay release clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt?

Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the buy-out clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.
Liverpool have reportedly agreed to pay the release clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

Brandt has emerged as one of European football's top prospects and several clubs hold an interest in the 20-year-old, but it appears that Liverpool are keen to steal a march on their rivals.

According to The Guardian, Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool to meet the buy-out clause of £11m for a move to take place in the summer.

Liverpool will hope to have achieved European football for the next campaign, and that could play a part as the Merseyside giants look to get a transfer over the line.

The German international has scored 19 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions.

Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'
 Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
