West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet is reportedly excluded from the club's winter training camp trip to Dubai.

West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet has reportedly been excluded from the club's trip to Dubai next month.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic has organised a winter training camp in the UAE in order to allow his players to prepare in warmer conditions, but according to the Daily Mail, Payet will not be invited along.

The side are expected to fly out to Dubai after their game with West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on February 11 and do not play again until February 25.

Payet has reportedly found himself ostracised by his West Ham teammates after he refused to play for the club in order to push through a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month.

The Hammers are said to have rejected a third bid from Marseille for Payet earlier this week.