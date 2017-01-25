New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dimitri Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet is reportedly excluded from the club's winter training camp trip to Dubai.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 11:26 UK

West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet has reportedly been excluded from the club's trip to Dubai next month.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic has organised a winter training camp in the UAE in order to allow his players to prepare in warmer conditions, but according to the Daily Mail, Payet will not be invited along.

The side are expected to fly out to Dubai after their game with West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on February 11 and do not play again until February 25.

Payet has reportedly found himself ostracised by his West Ham teammates after he refused to play for the club in order to push through a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month.

The Hammers are said to have rejected a third bid from Marseille for Payet earlier this week.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
West Ham reject another bid for Payet?
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang in action against Verona on August 24, 2013
Vincenzo Montella confirms M'Baye Niang may leave AC Milan
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United reject another bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille to increase bid for West Ham United's wantaway star Dimitri Payet?
Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'West Ham striker joins Oxford on loanEverton youngster close to West Ham switch?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bid
Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for seasonBoro boss Karanka 'proud' in defeatResult: Hammers ease past BoroTeam News: Bamford on bench for BoroPayet to fly to Marseille over weekend?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United reject another bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille to increase bid for West Ham United's wantaway star Dimitri Payet?
Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Payet to fly to Marseille over weekend?Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'Hammers to complain to FIFA over Payet?
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version