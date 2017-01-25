New Transfer Talk header

Fulham to loan Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos?

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham are reportedly looking to push through a loan deal for Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos.
Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Fulham.

The Cottagers are currently in contention for a playoff spot in the Championship table, and that has resulted in boss Slavisa Jokanovic looking to strengthen his squad in January.

According to West London Sport, Fulham have missed out on Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, so that has led to a pursuit of Bremen player Petsos.

The 25-year-old is a Greek international but he has been limited to just three appearances in the Bundesliga during the current campaign.

Bremen are unlikely to stand in the player's way should he wish to seek action elsewhere after they handed a debut to new signing Thomas Delaney at the weekend.

Thomas Delaney of FC Copenhagen and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B football match FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid CF on December 10, 2013
Everton miss out on Thomas Delaney
