Fulham are reportedly looking to push through a loan deal for Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos.

Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Fulham.

The Cottagers are currently in contention for a playoff spot in the Championship table, and that has resulted in boss Slavisa Jokanovic looking to strengthen his squad in January.

According to West London Sport, Fulham have missed out on Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, so that has led to a pursuit of Bremen player Petsos.

The 25-year-old is a Greek international but he has been limited to just three appearances in the Bundesliga during the current campaign.

Bremen are unlikely to stand in the player's way should he wish to seek action elsewhere after they handed a debut to new signing Thomas Delaney at the weekend.