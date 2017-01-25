Fenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'

A report claims that Fenerbahce want to bring Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam to Turkish football before the end of the month.

Adam, 31, has scored once and provided three assists in 15 Premier League appearances for the Potters this season, with the midfielder regaining a spot in Mark Hughes's first XI in recent months.

The Scotland international's long-term future at the Britannia is unclear, however, and according to ESPN FC, Fenerbahce want to bring the experienced midfielder to Turkish football.

A number of Premier League clubs are also believed to be closely monitoring developments in a player that is fast closing on 150 appearances for his current side.