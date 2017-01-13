Sunderland boss David Moyes brands Jeremain Lens "disgracefully disrespectful" following the Dutchman's comments about the club earlier this week.

Netherlands international Lens is still contracted to Sunderland - the club that he joined from Dynamo Kiev in 2015 - but is currently on loan at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

On Thursday, Lens was quoted as saying that he would potentially receive a favourable move away from the Stadium of Light if Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League this season.

Moyes has blasted the 29-year-old for his comments and suggested that there would no longer be a future for the Dutchman at the English club.

"It's disgracefully disrespectful to the club which holds his registration. You would hate to think that anybody who was connected to a club had said that," Moyes told reporters.

"Maybe when he left people thought, 'What are you doing, getting rid of him?' I don't know if anybody would want him back at the club now. If the quotes are correct, then I think it would be very hard for that to happen."

As it stands, Lens is due to return to Sunderland at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.