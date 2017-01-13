David Moyes blasts "disgracefully disrespectful" Jeremain Lens

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland boss David Moyes brands Jeremain Lens "disgracefully disrespectful" following the Dutchman's comments about the club earlier this week.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Sunderland boss David Moyes has branded Jeremain Lens "disgracefully disrespectful" after the attacker's comments to the Turkish media earlier this week.

Netherlands international Lens is still contracted to Sunderland - the club that he joined from Dynamo Kiev in 2015 - but is currently on loan at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

On Thursday, Lens was quoted as saying that he would potentially receive a favourable move away from the Stadium of Light if Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League this season.

Moyes has blasted the 29-year-old for his comments and suggested that there would no longer be a future for the Dutchman at the English club.

"It's disgracefully disrespectful to the club which holds his registration. You would hate to think that anybody who was connected to a club had said that," Moyes told reporters.

"Maybe when he left people thought, 'What are you doing, getting rid of him?' I don't know if anybody would want him back at the club now. If the quotes are correct, then I think it would be very hard for that to happen."

As it stands, Lens is due to return to Sunderland at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Lille's Danish defender Simon Kjaer (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the French League Cup football match Lille (LOSC) vs Nantes (FCN) on January 14, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea keen on Danish defender?
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Jeremain Lens, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes blasts "disgracefully disrespectful" Jeremain Lens
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
David Moyes: Sunderland are not easy targets during January transfer window'
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Sunderland reject Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Lens: 'Relegation will make move easier'Sunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajWahbi Khazri passed fit for AFCON
Premier League games to be postponed?PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundGenoa targeting move for Sunderland stopper?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes blasts "disgracefully disrespectful" Jeremain Lens
 Lille's Danish defender Simon Kjaer (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the French League Cup football match Lille (LOSC) vs Nantes (FCN) on January 14, 2014
Fenerbahce reject rumours linking Simon Kjaer to Chelsea
 A general view of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Paris Saint Germain and RSC Anderlecht at Parc des Princes on November 5, 2013
Paris Saint-Germain 'open to loan offers for Hatem Ben Arfa'
Chelsea keen on Danish defender?Report: Fenerbahce want Oscar on loanEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsVan Persie: 'My actual eye is undamaged'
Fenerbahce play down Van Persie fearsSimon Kjaer blasts "arrogant" IbrahimovicResult: Man Utd slump to Fenerbahce defeatLive Commentary: Fenerbahce 2-1 Manchester United - as it happenedFenerbahce eye Cesc Fabregas swoop?
> Fenerbahce Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version