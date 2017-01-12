General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Jeremain Lens: 'Things will be easier if Sunderland go down'

Jeremain Lens of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens suggests that he stands to benefit if the club are relegated.
Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens has insinuated that he stands to benefit if the club are relegated to the Championship.

The out-of-favour Dutchman, who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce, has claimed that he is more likely to secure a permanent move to the Turkish club if the Black Cats drop out of the Premier League.

"I would like to stay for many years at Fenerbahce but it's not just for me to look at," the Sunderland Echo quotes him as saying. "I hope I could get a signature that will allow me to stay here.

"I do not want to talk about my contract, but many things will be easier if Sunderland drop down. Let's wait and see."

Sunderland currently lie in 18th place in the Premier League table, one point behind Crystal Palace directly above them.

