David Moyes: Sunderland are not easy targets during January transfer window'

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sunderland manager David Moyes attempts to discourage bids for his best players by claiming that the club should not be seen as an easy target during January.
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said that the club are not "easy pickings" during the January transfer window.

The current financial situation at the Stadium of Light has resulted in clubs making bids for the likes of Jermain Defoe and Patrick van Aanholt, offers which have been rejected by the Black Cats.

The North-East outfit are likely to receive further interest during the remainder of the month, but Moyes has suggested that he has no intention of selling any of his best players.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "We've had bids for quite a lot of our players. Maybe people think we're easy pickings but we're not.

"I want to build and keep all of our good players. Sometimes you do need to sell to rebuild but at this period we want to keep our players and add if we can do."

Sunderland currently sit one point adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
