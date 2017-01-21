Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Mata (19' og.)
Arnautovic (7'), Grant (59'), Pieters (62'), Allen (93')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (94')

Mark Hughes "disappointed" with Manchester United draw

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that he is "disappointed" at having to settle for a point from his side's encounter with Manchester United.
Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that he is "disappointed" his side were unable to hang on and take all three points from their encounter with Manchester United at the Britannia this afternoon.

The hosts had spent much of the encounter in front thanks to Juan Mata's 19th-minute own goal but were forced to settle for a point as Wayne Rooney found an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time, in the process becoming United's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I didn't feel there was five minutes added on but that gave them enough time to get something out of the game," Hughes told BBC Sport afterwards. "We are disappointed but we need to pick ourselves up. We were within seconds of beating a very good Manchester United team.

"My only criticism to the guys is that we didn't keep the ball long enough. We are good enough to do that but we needed more care to get up the other end of the pitch. But fair play to Man Utd they put on attacking players and made it hard for us to get out. In the end we tried to protect what we had and I can't criticise what we did for the free kick."

On Rooney's record, he added: "It is an outstanding record and won't be surpassed. It has taken 40-odd years for Sir Bobby's record to be broken, which shows how high a mark it was."

Stoke are currently ninth in the Premier League table, four points behind Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Rooney: 'Goals record a great honour'
