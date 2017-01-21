Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he has been impressed with Stoke City's development under Mark Hughes.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he is surprised that Stoke City are not placed higher in the Premier League table.

The Potters endured a poor start to the season and at one stage, boss Mark Hughes was said to be on the brink of losing his position at the Staffordshire outfit.

However, the Welshman has turned things around and Stoke now sit in ninth position, and Mourinho has admitted that he has been impressed with how the club has developed under Hughes's guidance.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "I think they are a good team. I would expect more points from them because the quality is good.

"You can see the influence that Mark is trying to have on the team and trying to change the dynamic of the team year after year. Good players, good manager, good team."

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw, with Joe Allen cancelling out Anthony Martial's opener.