Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Jose Mourinho impressed with Stoke City progression under Mark Hughes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he has been impressed with Stoke City's development under Mark Hughes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he is surprised that Stoke City are not placed higher in the Premier League table.

The Potters endured a poor start to the season and at one stage, boss Mark Hughes was said to be on the brink of losing his position at the Staffordshire outfit.

However, the Welshman has turned things around and Stoke now sit in ninth position, and Mourinho has admitted that he has been impressed with how the club has developed under Hughes's guidance.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "I think they are a good team. I would expect more points from them because the quality is good.

"You can see the influence that Mark is trying to have on the team and trying to change the dynamic of the team year after year. Good players, good manager, good team."

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw, with Joe Allen cancelling out Anthony Martial's opener.

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Stoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Mark Hughes, Joe Allen, Anthony Martial, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Premier League trio take interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic?
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Atletico Madrid president rules out Antoine Griezmann exit
Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionMourinho: 'Valencia is world's best right-back'Mourinho hints at further departuresMourinho open to Memphis Depay returnPreview: Stoke vs. Manchester United
Young offered '£16m after tax' in ChinaMan United keen on Monaco midfielder Silva?Bailly: 'I want to retire at Man Utd'Ashley Young: 'I must eat chips in pairs'Sergio Romero 'wanted by Boca Juniors'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Stoke City News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke City medical ahead of £15m move'
Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionStoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedHughes: 'Peter Crouch as adept as ever'Shawcross: 'Little old Stoke never get credit'
Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroHughes targets top-eight finish for StokeResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandPulis 'clueless' about Berahino future
> Stoke City Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version