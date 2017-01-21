Sir Alex Ferguson describes Wayne Rooney as "a great servant" as the striker becomes Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.

Sir Alex Ferguson has described Wayne Rooney as a "great servant" for Manchester United after the striker became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The United captain notched up his 250th goal for the club at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon to break Sir Bobby Charlton's 43-year record.

"I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone," Ferguson told the Manchester United website.

"It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years. Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals.

"Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

During his 12 years with United, Rooney has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups.