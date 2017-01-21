General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson praises "great servant" Wayne Rooney

Alex Ferguson congratulates Wayne Rooney upon winning the Premier League title in May 2013.
© Getty Images
Sir Alex Ferguson describes Wayne Rooney as "a great servant" as the striker becomes Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Sir Alex Ferguson has described Wayne Rooney as a "great servant" for Manchester United after the striker became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The United captain notched up his 250th goal for the club at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon to break Sir Bobby Charlton's 43-year record.

"I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone," Ferguson told the Manchester United website.

"It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years. Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals.

"Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

During his 12 years with United, Rooney has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"
>
View our homepages for Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016
Mark Hughes "disappointed" with Manchester United draw
 Alex Ferguson congratulates Wayne Rooney upon winning the Premier League title in May 2013.
Sir Alex Ferguson praises "great servant" Wayne Rooney
Charlton "delighted" for Wayne RooneyJose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne RooneyRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'Result: Rooney breaks record to save Man United
Team News: Four changes for UnitedMoyes: 'I expect more from Adnan Januzaj'Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionPL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Mourinho: 'Valencia is world's best right-back'
> Manchester United Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand