New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Iago Aspas: 'Paris Saint-Germain asked about me'

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
© Getty Images
Spain forward Iago Aspas says that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this month, but he is intent on 'retiring' at Celta Vigo.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this month, but the Spain international is intent on 'retiring' at his current club.

The 29-year-old, who had an unsuccessful spell with Liverpool in 2013, has scored 15 times for Celta this season and it is understood that his form has attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Aspas has revealed that PSG 'asked about him' this month, but he rejected the interest because he is "very happy" in Vigo.

"PSG has asked about me and other teams, too, but I'm very happy here. There has always been interest from other teams but I will be here as long as the club wants me to stay," Aspas told Cadena Ser.

"I'm very happy here with my people; to be with my son, my wife, my parents - you cannot pay for that with just money. I always dreamed of playing for Celta when I was young. I want to retire here."

Aspas will be in action against Real Madrid on Wednesday night as Celta look to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of the capital giants.

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Read Next:
Aspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'
>
View our homepages for Iago Aspas, Football
Your Comments
More Celta Vigo News
Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Iago Aspas: 'Paris Saint-Germain asked about me'
 Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Iago Aspas plays down Sergio Ramos 'spit incident'
 Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Result: Real Madrid shocked by Celta Vigo in first leg of Copa del Rey tie
Big three kept apart in Copa last eightReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Iago Aspas 'shocked' at Spain call-upNolito wants Celta Vigo returnEduardo Berizzo praises Celta character
EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsCarlos Mourino denies Celta Vigo saleResult: Barcelona suffer defeat at Celta VigoLive Commentary: Celta Vigo 4-3 Barcelona - as it happenedResult: Kroos rescues late win for Madrid
> Celta Vigo Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Iago Aspas: 'Paris Saint-Germain asked about me'
 Benfica's forward Goncalo Guedes celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match CD Tondela vs SL Benfica at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro on October 30, 2015
Report: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain interested in Goncalo Guedes
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Angel di Maria "very happy" at Paris Saint-Germain amid Chinese links
Aurier plays down Barcelona speculationCosta move 'scuppered by rule change'Cavani keen to sign new PSG contractPSG considering bid for United attacker?PSG to move for Michy Batshuayi?
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?Report: Krychowiak allowed to leave PSGAdam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'PSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'PSG to enter race for Fernando Llorente?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version