Spain forward Iago Aspas says that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this month, but he is intent on 'retiring' at Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this month, but the Spain international is intent on 'retiring' at his current club.

The 29-year-old, who had an unsuccessful spell with Liverpool in 2013, has scored 15 times for Celta this season and it is understood that his form has attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Aspas has revealed that PSG 'asked about him' this month, but he rejected the interest because he is "very happy" in Vigo.

"PSG has asked about me and other teams, too, but I'm very happy here. There has always been interest from other teams but I will be here as long as the club wants me to stay," Aspas told Cadena Ser.

"I'm very happy here with my people; to be with my son, my wife, my parents - you cannot pay for that with just money. I always dreamed of playing for Celta when I was young. I want to retire here."

Aspas will be in action against Real Madrid on Wednesday night as Celta look to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of the capital giants.