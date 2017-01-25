New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason

Aston Villa complete the signing of Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason from Basel.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason from Basel.

The 28-year-old was part of the Iceland squad that had an impressive run at Euro 2016 and was the scorer of his nation's first ever goal at a major tournament when he netted against Portugal in the group stages.

Bjarnason has already registered four times in 13 appearances for Basel this season and the winger's form has convinced Villa boss Steve Bruce to bring him to Villa Park.

Bjarnason, who is nicknamed 'Thor', could make his Villa debut in next week's Championship clash away to Brentford.

Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Villa close in on Iceland international
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2715483936349
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
5Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version