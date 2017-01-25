Aston Villa complete the signing of Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason from Basel.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason from Basel.

The 28-year-old was part of the Iceland squad that had an impressive run at Euro 2016 and was the scorer of his nation's first ever goal at a major tournament when he netted against Portugal in the group stages.

Bjarnason has already registered four times in 13 appearances for Basel this season and the winger's form has convinced Villa boss Steve Bruce to bring him to Villa Park.

Breaking news: We're delighted to announce the signing of Birkir Bjarnason from FC Basel. #WelcomeBirkir #AVFC pic.twitter.com/Xz1G2fidTu — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 25, 2017

Bjarnason, who is nicknamed 'Thor', could make his Villa debut in next week's Championship clash away to Brentford.