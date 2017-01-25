Aston Villa are thought to be close to a deal for Basel's Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that had an impressive run at Euro 2016 and scored his country's first ever goal at a major tournament, grabbing an equaliser against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the group stages.

Bjarnason, nicknamed 'Thor', currently plies his trade with Basel in Switzerland but is due in Birmingham for a medical with Steve Bruce's side on Thursday, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Bruce is in the market for new midfielders this month and has already brought in Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest.

Bjarnason, who was previously linked with Villa's Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, has four goals in 13 appearances for the Swiss Super League champions so far this season.