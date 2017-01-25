New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa close in on Iceland international

Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
© AFP
Aston Villa are thought to be close to a deal for Basel's Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Aston Villa are reportedly close to signing Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that had an impressive run at Euro 2016 and scored his country's first ever goal at a major tournament, grabbing an equaliser against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the group stages.

Bjarnason, nicknamed 'Thor', currently plies his trade with Basel in Switzerland but is due in Birmingham for a medical with Steve Bruce's side on Thursday, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Bruce is in the market for new midfielders this month and has already brought in Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest.

Bjarnason, who was previously linked with Villa's Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, has four goals in 13 appearances for the Swiss Super League champions so far this season.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Read Next:
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender Bree
>
View our homepages for Birkir Bjarnason, Cristiano Ronaldo, Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason
 A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree
 Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa close in on Iceland international
Villa to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane and Bree?Report: Villa holding out for McCormack bidWednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Bruce launches attack on 'unfit' McCormackThree clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?
Fulham make loan approach for McCormack?Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medicalAston Villa closing in on Henri LansburyMiddlesbrough turn down two Rhodes bids
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Basel News
Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason
 Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa close in on Iceland international
 Taulant Xhaka of FC Basel and Lazar Markovic of Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Basel 1893 and Liverpool FC at St. Jakob Stadium on October 1, 2014
West Ham United target January move for Taulant Xhaka?
Arsene Wenger hails 'convincing' GunnersResult: Arsenal top group after Lucas Perez trebleTeam News: Arsenal make six changes for Basel clashLive Commentary: Basel 1-4 Arsenal - as it happenedResult: PSG coast to easy win over Basel
Vaclik 'dreams' of Premier League moveResult: Walcott double earns Arsenal win over BaselLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Basel - as it happenedTeam News: Xhaka replaces injured CoquelinArsene Wenger wary of Basel threat
> Basel Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2715483936349
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
5Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version