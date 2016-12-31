New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United target January move for Taulant Xhaka?

Taulant Xhaka of FC Basel and Lazar Markovic of Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Basel 1893 and Liverpool FC at St. Jakob Stadium on October 1, 2014
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka during the January transfer window.
West Ham United have reportedly taken an interest in Taulant Xhaka ahead of the January transfer window.

The Hammers' form in the Premier League has improved in recent weeks with the East London outfit recording 10 points from a possible 12, but that has not stopped Slaven Bilic looking to improve his squad next month.

According to The Mirror, Bilic is an admirer of Xhaka, who currently plays for Basel and represents Albania on the international stage.

The 25-year-old - who is the brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit - could be available for £4m, but Valencia are also said to be interested in his signature.

Xhaka has made 133 appearances for Basel during his six-and-a-half years at the club.

Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham exit
