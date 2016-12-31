West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka during the January transfer window.

The Hammers' form in the Premier League has improved in recent weeks with the East London outfit recording 10 points from a possible 12, but that has not stopped Slaven Bilic looking to improve his squad next month.

According to The Mirror, Bilic is an admirer of Xhaka, who currently plays for Basel and represents Albania on the international stage.

The 25-year-old - who is the brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit - could be available for £4m, but Valencia are also said to be interested in his signature.

Xhaka has made 133 appearances for Basel during his six-and-a-half years at the club.