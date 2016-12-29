West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that Bob Bradley "did not have any chance" of turning things around at Swansea City in just 11 games.

After the Hammers beat Swansea 4-1 on Boxing Day, Bradley was removed from his position in the dugout after just 85 days and Bilic has criticised the decision made by the Welsh club which has left them looking for their third new boss this season.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "In such short amount of time, basically you depend totally on luck. People are expecting you to win but that is not with a pre-season and you have a game in two days and then another game in five days. He didn't have any chance.

"I am not a friend of that kind of culture towards the manager – everyone of them. I know he is a good manager with a good CV, hard-working."

Ryan Giggs, Chris Coleman and Paul Clement have all been linked with the vacant role at the Liberty Stadium.