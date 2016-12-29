Slaven Bilic: 'Bob Bradley didn't have a chance'

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that Bob Bradley "did not have any chance" of turning things around at Swansea City in just 11 games.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 16:24 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that only luck would have ensured that Bob Bradley turned things around at Swansea City during an 11-game period.

After the Hammers beat Swansea 4-1 on Boxing Day, Bradley was removed from his position in the dugout after just 85 days and Bilic has criticised the decision made by the Welsh club which has left them looking for their third new boss this season.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "In such short amount of time, basically you depend totally on luck. People are expecting you to win but that is not with a pre-season and you have a game in two days and then another game in five days. He didn't have any chance.

"I am not a friend of that kind of culture towards the manager – everyone of them. I know he is a good manager with a good CV, hard-working."

Ryan Giggs, Chris Coleman and Paul Clement have all been linked with the vacant role at the Liberty Stadium.

Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
Read Next:
West Ham 'fail with Braithwaite bid'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Bob Bradley, Ryan Giggs, Chris Coleman, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Bob Bradley didn't have a chance'
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United in market for new players'
West Ham 'fail with Braithwaite bid'Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham not safe yet'Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of Swansea
Bilic "expecting" upturn in resultsMoyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale'Bilic: 'Keeping Payet is big statement' Bilic: 'I won't hold Andy Carroll back'Report: West Ham prepare £6m Defoe bid
> West Ham United Homepage
More Swansea City News
Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Swansea City approach FAW over Chris Coleman talks?
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Report: Paul Clement in running for Swansea City job
 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Swansea City sack manager Bob Bradley after 85 days in charge
Bilic: 'Bradley didn't have a chance'Redknapp: 'Swansea job sounds interesting'Redknapp planning Blues raid if named Swansea boss?Report: Swansea target Albert RusnakDe Boer turns down Swansea approach?
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Bob Bradley frustrated with Swansea exitRyan Giggs 'in frame for Swansea job'Bob Bradley: "Football can be cruel"Mawson: 'Swansea squad are behind Bradley'
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version