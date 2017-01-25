Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski denies that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid last summer 'would have been a step up'.

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that he is "very happy" at Bayern Munich and denied that a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona would have been "a step up".

The Poland international was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, but ultimately remained at the Allianz and signed a new contract until June 2021 last month.

The 28-year-old has scored 89 times in 125 appearances during his time with Bayern and the centre-forward has denied that he regrets turning down the opportunity to ply his trade in Spain.

"Bayern is one of the best teams in the world - on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "A move to Barca or Real wouldn't have been a step up for me. Furthermore, I'm very happy in Munich."

Lewandowski has already scored 22 times for his German club this season.