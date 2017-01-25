New Transfer Talk header

Robert Lewandowski "very happy" at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after he scores the second goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on October 4, 2015
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski denies that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid last summer 'would have been a step up'.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that he is "very happy" at Bayern Munich and denied that a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona would have been "a step up".

The Poland international was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, but ultimately remained at the Allianz and signed a new contract until June 2021 last month.

The 28-year-old has scored 89 times in 125 appearances during his time with Bayern and the centre-forward has denied that he regrets turning down the opportunity to ply his trade in Spain.

"Bayern is one of the best teams in the world - on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "A move to Barca or Real wouldn't have been a step up for me. Furthermore, I'm very happy in Munich."

Lewandowski has already scored 22 times for his German club this season.

