Leicester City have allowed midfielder Matty James to join Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

James missed Leicester's title-winning campaign through injury but despite a return to fitness, he has been limited to just one first-team appearance this season, which came late in the 4-2 victory over Manchester City in December.

With regular action looking unlikely, the Foxes have given permission for the 25-year-old to represent Championship outfit Barnsley until the summer.

Despite being in contention for a playoff position, the Tykes face losing key man Conor Hourihane, and the arrival of James could see him take his place.

James has netted five times in 100 appearances for Leicester since signing for the club in 2012.