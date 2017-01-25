New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly considers 35-year-old goalkeeper Diego Lopez as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly considering a move for AC Milan keeper Diego Lopez if Thibaut Courtois leaves the club this summer.

Courtois has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after the current campaign and has yet to agree an extension to his current contract with the Blues, which runs out in 2019.

According to AS, Conte is already scouting replacements in the event that Courtois leaves and has earmarked 35-year-old Lopez as a potential candidate.

The Spaniard is currently on loan with Espanyol in his homeland after falling behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order at the San Siro.

Lopez has previously had spells with Real Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal.

